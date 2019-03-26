Disaster Applications Currently Being Accepted

North Iowa Community Action Organization is currently accepting applications for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Individual Assistance Grant Program for households in the counties o Butler, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Franklin, Kossuth, Winnebago, and Worth. The grants effect those living in areas impacted by recent storms and flooding.

The Governor’s Disaster Proclamation activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Program which grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes of up to 200% of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and for the expense of temporary housing. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. Potential applicants have up to 45 days from the date of proclamation to submit an application. Final date to apply is April 29th.

The grant application and instructions are available at the Disaster Assistance link on the Iowa Department of Human Resurces website: www.dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.