Big Band Era Dancing Coming to the Clear Lake Arts Center

Nonsemble’s Club Flamingo will host an evening of Big Band music on Saturday, April 13th at 7pm. The dance will take place at the Clear Lake Arts Center. The center will transform itself into a social ballroom called the Club Flamingo, reminiscent of days gone by. Here swing dancing, live music, and desserts will be served. Doors will open at 6:30pm.

Nonsemble is a group of local musicians who are under the direction of Jim Reisinger. Tickets are available for $12 each who are 65 or older, $15 each for those under 65. Included in the price of admission is a dessert, coffee, snacks. Wine, beer, and soft drinks are available for purchase.

To purchase tickets, call (641) 357-1998 or go to the Clear Lake Arts Center at 17 south 4th Street in downtown Clear Lake.