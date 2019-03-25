Wright County Board to Review Five Year Road Programs

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. The first order of business is the Public Hearing non the rezoning of agricultural property into industrial. The board will consider Ordinance #60 which will authorize the rezoning of the property.

The board will then hear from Peggy Schluttenhofer of the Wellness Committee to discuss the Wright County Fitness Center policy.

At 9:30am, Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will present Resolution 2019-21 which revises the planned wright County 2019 Five Year Road Program. The program is essentially a wish list pf projects that are planned to be completed in the next five years. The board will also review another 5 year program called the Wright County Fiscal Year 2020 Construction Program. The two programs may be approved by the board today.

Clemons will also address the final plans of the bridge replacement on 275th Street outlined in the in the RISE Project.

At 10am, John Torbert with the Iowa Drainage Project will give his annual report of changes in drainage laws and policies.