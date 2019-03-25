Worth County Board to Review Drainage Matters

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning at 9am in the courthouse in Northwood. The meeting will begin with a discussion on the current state of secondary roads in the county. The board will meet with road engineers to review the situation and discuss any possible repairs or resurfacing.

Attention will the turn to drainage and the projects that have been awarded such as Drainage District 21 West Main. They will also review the possible reclassifications of Drainage District 38 and 64. The board will review projects in Drainage District 2, 15, 44, 54, and 63.

The board will also hear from Jason Petersburg concerning the Highway 105 and I-35 interchange starting at 9:30am. Then Chris Maiers of PeopleService will give the monthly Water/Waste Water Report. Finally there will be a discussion about the las enforcement agreement with the City of Manly.