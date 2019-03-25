Health Fair Coming to Forest City on Thursday

The Winnebago County Extension Service and the Forest City YMCA are partnering to bring a health fair to Forest City. Ashley Throne with the Winnebago County Extension Service talks about the partnership.

The health fair will be held on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm at the Forest City YMCA. Tony Reynolds who is the Director of Programs at the Forest City YMCA says the health fair is part of the mission of the YMCA.

Reynolds says there will a wide variety of vendors at the health fair.

Admission is free and the first 100 people will get a goodie bag.