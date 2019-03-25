Belmond to Ask For Change in Detours on Bridge Work

An informational meeting will take place tonight hosted by the Iowa Department of Transportation concerning the replacement of two bridges to the north of the city. The meeting will take place at the Belmond City Hall from 5pm to 6:30pm.

The city has seen its share of detours along Highway 69 in recent years, but the new detours call for the detour to take blacktop roads such as C-20 and C-24 through Alexander. Concerns were raised how this would affect downtown business in Belmond from people traveling in from the north.

The city is proposing that the DOT use C-20 to Luick’s Lane to 5th Street. The plan has the backing of the Belmond Chamber of Commerce who are asking all business owners to attend the meeting tonight to show support for the route change.