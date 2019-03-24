Ventura to Hold Large Item Pickup Day

Large item pick up for Ventura residents will be Saturday, April 6th. Large items must be curbside by 6am.

There will be a $15 charge for appliances and a $10 charge or E-waste. These items can be taken to the Ventura Community Center parking lot on April 7th, between 7am and 9am. The $15 payment is required at the time of drop off. A collection supervisor will be on hand to answer any questions.

Construction waste will not be collected along with any solvents, batteries, hazardous waste, yard waste, or household trash that can be collected up on a regular trash day. Items like these can be taken to the Ventura Community Center parking lot on April 7th between 7am and 9am. A $15 fee is required at the time of drop off.

Tires will also be collected. Passenger car tires are $2 apiece, truck tires are $4, and tractor tires are $10. The fees must be paid at the time of drop off. Dumpsters will be used to collect the tires.

Those who have further questions should contact Absolute Waste Removal at (641) 357-4517.