MercyOne Initiates Visitor Restrictions

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has initiated Level 2 Visitor Restrictions due to the increased influenza activity in the community.

For the protection of their patients and to prevent the further spread of influenza, visitor restrictions include

Visitors with respiratory or influenza like symptoms are restricted. OB visitation visitation restricted to significant other and grandparents. Pediatric visitor restriction limited to parents and grandparents

Patients in isolation are limited to significant other and parents plus two visitors. Visitors 18 years of age and younger are restricted from entering the hospital unless there are extenuating circumstances.

The hospital realizes that there may be circumstances that deserve special consideration. In those cases, families should call the nurse in charge on the unit they wish to visit prior to arriving at the hospital. However, if influenza rates increase, the hospital could initiate stricter visitor guidelines.