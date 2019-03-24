Homemade and Healthy Workshop Series Coming to Hancock County

Those who are looking for a way to eat healthy and spend more time in the kitchen making that happen can attend a series of workshops in Garner. The series is entitled Healthy and Homemade and will be held in the Hancock County Extension and Outreach Office in Garner from 6pm to 7:30pm.

The first session is called Slow Cooker Meals and will be held on April 2nd. Attendees will explore the benefits of the slow cooker, learn food safety tips, and receive meal ideas.

The second session is called Cooking for One or Two and will take place on April 9th. The third session is called Cook Now, Enjoy Later and will take place on the 16th. This session will address how planning can reduce stress, save money, and provide your family with nutritious home cooked meals.

The registration deadline for the workshop series is April 1st. To register or to find out more information, call the Hancock County Extension Office at (641) 923-2856.