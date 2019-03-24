Grassley Comment on the End of the Special Counsel Investigation

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee today released the following statement regarding Attorney General Barr’s notification to Congress of the end of Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation:

“Robert Mueller’s been investigating any ties between Trump associates and the Kremlin for nearly two years now and the Justice Department has been at it since even before the 2016 election. We know that the Russians tried to meddle in our democratic processes to sow divisions, as they have in so many other countries. But throughout this prolonged investigation, which cost tens of millions in taxpayer dollars and included aggressive surveillance tools, we still haven’t seen any evidence of collusion.

“Republicans and Democrats have roundly praised Mueller’s reputation for integrity and thoroughness. Now that he’s wrapped up his investigation, Attorney General Barr must provide Congress and the American people with the findings to finally put an end to the speculation and innuendo that has loomed over this administration since its earliest days. Attempts to keep the collusion narrative alive, especially for political reasons, will only serve to further harm our political discourse and play into the hands of our foreign adversaries.”