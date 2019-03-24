Governor Reynolds Launches 211 Flood Hotline and One-Stop 2019 Iowa Floods Website to Assist Iowans

Effective immediately, Iowans can call 211 with questions or concerns about the massive flooding and what steps they can take toward recovery. The Flood Hotline is open 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week. In addition, Governor Kim Reynolds also launched an easy-to-navigate website at floods2019.iowa.gov.

“It’s all hands on deck and we’re identifying more ways to help local residents, farmers, small business owners, and families recover from the devastating flooding. As I’ve said before Iowans have not lost their fight or given up,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa is like no other place. We adapt and excel in very difficult times. There is no doubt in my mind that our state will rebound stronger than ever.”

The 2019 Iowa Floods website includes sections on:

Recovery resources- Grant programs, housing, rebuilding, staying safe, farming and agriculture resources, and replacing documents.

Travel information

Latest news

Social media information

Additional resources and information will be added to the website on a continuing basis

Earlier today, Gov. Kim Reynolds also sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he grant an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for 57 counties that have been severely impacted by the recent flooding along the Missouri River and other parts of the state. A Presidential Disaster Declaration would provide support for agriculture, businesses, homes, and levees. The projected impact to the State of Iowa in these areas is $1.6 billion.