ATV Safety Course Scheduled in April

Winnebago County Farm Bureau will be holding ATV safety driving courses beginning Saturday, April 13 at the fairgrounds in Thompson.

These rider-based courses are for ages 12-17 and will promote the safe and responsible use of ATV’s. Each two hour course will be taught by an ATV Safety Institute certified instructor and will qualify for state certification to ride legally.

The training will teach students the parts of the machine and maintenance, riding positions and when to use them, safety gear along with personal responsibility and conservation principles when riding.

Classes are free, but limited. Participants will need to complete the conline course before April 13th and bring a copy of the completion certificate along with the proper sized ATV and safety gear the day of the class.

For class signup or additional information call (641) 584-2265, Please provide a name, address, date of birth, and the VIN number of the ATV you will be bringing.