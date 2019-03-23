Warrior Softball Makes Home Debut Saturday Hosting Dickinson State for Tripleheader

The Waldorf softball team’s home debut now will be a tripleheader. The Warriors (3-11 overall) announced today that their home opening, four-game series with Dickinson State (10-9) this weekend will feature a tripleheader on Saturday, March 23, starting at 1 p.m., and will conclude with a single game on Sunday, March 24.

The schedule was adjusted because of the threat of rain late Saturday night and Sunday. The two teams will play a trio of 7-inning contests on Saturday, with first pitches scheduled for 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m., at Warrior Field located behind Forest City High School.

The two teams will wrap up their weekend series on Sunday. The site of the game and time for first-pitch is yet to be determined because of the threat of rain. The games could be played at either Warrior Field or at Bolstorff Field on the Waldorf campus. The weekend series is the North Star Athletic Association opener for both teams.