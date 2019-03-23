SATURDAY MORNING AG WRAP: Cattle on Feed

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 710,000 head on March 1, 2019, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle on Feed report. This was up 3 percent from February 1, 2019, but down 3 percent from March 1, 2018. Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head had 645,000 head on feed, up 1 percent from last month and last year. Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in all Iowa feedlots totaled 1,355,000 head, up 2 percent from last month but down 1 percent from last year.

Placements of cattle and calves in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during February totaled 133,000 head, up 20 percent from last month and up 13 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head placed 48,000 head, down 20 percent from last month and down 9 percent from last year. Placements for all feedlots in Iowa totaled 181,000 head, up 6 percent from last month and last year.

Marketings of fed cattle from Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during February totaled 109,000 head, unchanged from last month but up 3 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head marketed 39,000 head, down 15 percent from last month and down 5 percent from last year. Marketings for all feedlots in Iowa were 148,000 head, down 5 percent from last month but up 1 percent from last year. Other disappearance from all feedlots in Iowa totaled 8,000 head.



Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.8 million head on March 1, 2019. The inventory was 1 percent above March 1, 2018.

Placements in feedlots during February totaled 1.86 million head, 2 percent above 2018. Net placements were 1.79 million head. During February, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 340,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 345,000 head, 700799 pounds were 530,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 442,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 135,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 65,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during February totaled 1.68 million head, slightly above 2018.