North Iowa Concert Band Performs Spring Concert on April 2

The North Iowa Concert Band, under the direction of John Klemas, will present a Spring Concert on Tuesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the North Iowa Area Community College campus. Chuck Cooper is the band’s announcer.

The program includes: “Dedicatory Fanfare from “The Odyssey” by Robert W. Smith; “The Center Ring March” by Karl L. King, arranged by Andrew Glover; “Symphonic Suite” by Clifton Williams I. Intrada II. Chorale III. March IV. Antique Dance V. Jubilee; “I Vow to Thee, My Country” by Gustav Holst, setting for band by Ralph Vaughn Williams; “Danzon” by Leonard Bernstein, arranged by John Krance; “National Emblem” by E. E. Bagley, edited by Frederick Fennell.

Members of the North Iowa Concert Band represent the communities of Allison, Charles City, Clear Lake, Dougherty, Forest City, Garner, Hampton, Kanawha, Klemme, Manly, Mason City, Mt. Pleasant, Nora Springs, Osage, Rockford, Rockwell, Sheffield, Swaledale in Iowa and Dodge Center and Mankato in Minnesota.

North Iowa Concert Band members (listed by hometown) include: Allison: Addyson Clark; Charles City: Naomi Beinfang, Kate Campbell, Gavin Connell, Eleanor Waid, and Lyle Western; Clear Lake: Naomi Nowland, Jim Reynolds, Ken Schneider, and Mark Tesar; Dodge Center, MN: Abby Ingersoll; Dougherty: Cassaundra Reed; Forest City: Douglas Jenson; Garner: Paula Wirtz; Hampton: Aimee Hanson, Becky Palmer, and Brian Stevens; Kanawha: Amanda Howerton; Klemme: Anastasia Nannenga; Mankato, MN: Isabel Blakewell; Manly: Erica Griffen, and Amy O’Connell; Mason City: Jared Barnes, Brian Bauer, Ann Beasley, Chris Bell, Bernie Bjorklund, Hannah Brown, Jordan Brunsma, Chuck Cooper, Mary Davenport, Megan Dempsey, Chelsi Fisher, Josh Foster, Keven Goepel, Joyce Hanes, Paul Hanson, Kellie Hogan, Dennis Klemas, Kimber Kleven, David Kropman, Libby Lembke, Jenna Lovik, Carol Meyer, Hannah Miles, Amelia Ouverson, Reed Peterson, Anna Pyle, Abbey Raisch, Craig Remmen, Mandy Schmidt, Kevin Schultz, Briana Solano, E. Howard Sonksen, Colleen Weiland, Gwen Wollner, and Ashley Wood; Mt. Pleasant: Cecelia Hemsworth; Nora Springs: McKanzi McKibben, and Tessa Overturf; Osage: Gayle Heimer, Laurie Hoeppner, and Jonah Roney; Rockford: John Johannsen, Jennifer Shoars, and Sandra Willman; Sheffield: Nathan Pralle and Katy Wilson; Swaledale: Eric Vestweber-Boots

Tickets for the performance are $5 for adults and are available at the NIACC Business Office (641) 422-4188. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the concert. All students will receive free admission. A reception in the Muse-Norris Conference Center will be held following the concert.