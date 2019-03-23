Mayor Ruiter to Meet with City Residents

Mayor Barney Ruiter will host a Meet and Greet today from 10 am -11 am at the Forest City YMCA, 916 West I Street.

The public is invited to attend as the Mayor and a City Councilman provide updates on City projects, City Council meetings and the Forest City visioning projects. Community members will be able to participate in open discussions, ask questions or voice concerns.

“I am looking forward to talking with residents on March 23rd because these meetings provide an opportunity for community members to talk openly about issues and projects,” says Barney Ruiter. Community members who are unable to attend can email their message to mayor@forestcityia.com.