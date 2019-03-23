Lake Mills High School to Present How to Pay for College

High school juniors and their parents will be able to get information on the college financial aid process during a free presentation offered by Lake Mills High School and the ICAN.

The event will be held at 6:30pm on Monday in the auditorium at LMCS. During the presentation, students and parents will receive information on topics including the financial aid process, understanding Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) results and college costs, financial aid options, the scholarship process, and completing and filling out financial aid forms.

Families will learn how to complete and file FAFSA, a free form available from the U. S. Department of Education via www.fafsa.ed.gov.

Although professional assistance is not necessary to file the form, ICAN’s free services help reduce confusion and an ensure accuracy.

For more information about the presentation, students and parents should contact Rachel Rognes by calling (641) 592-0894.