Ernst Supports Governor Reynolds’ Request for Federal Disaster Declaration

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) today sent a letter to President Trump in support of Governor Kim Reynolds’ (R-IA) request for a federal disaster declaration for the State of Iowa. Nearly 60 counties in Iowa have experienced significant damage resulting from severe storms, heavy rain, and flooding that began on March 12, 2019.

In the letter, Senator Ernst wrote, “I’ve spent much of this week on the ground in Iowa surveying the damage and meeting with constituents and local, state, and federal officials. The devastation caused by the flooding is incomprehensible. I respectfully ask you to approve Governor Reynolds’ request as expeditiously as possible.”