Dancing for Rotary Debuts in Forest City Tonight

Dancing for Rotary will debut the new Boman Fine Arts Center tonight at 7pm. The event has a new name, new venue, and a new cast of characters, but still all the same fun. Organizers expect that it will be a great night of high quality entertainment. Eight couples will dance in a competition for three awards. They are the Audience Choice, Fundraising Trophy, and the Overall Mirror Ball. Nancy Olsen who is one of the principle organizers of the event announced who the competitors will be.

The event is also audience participation too. The audience will have a chance to vote on their favorite dancers. Those who bring a canned good will receive an extra voting ticket.

Rotary President Karla Weiss will co-host along with Orin Harris. The duo have been hosting the event for the last five years when it was titled under another name. Weiss explained