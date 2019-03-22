Some Roads Remain Closed in Hancock County

A few roads remain closed in Hancock County as the weekend approaches. The Secondary Road Department cites that the roads are too soft or are impassable to be driven on by cars or trucks. They also caution all travelers to use caution when traveling any secondary road in the county due to the condition they are in. Crews are working on each affected road to return them back to gravel condition.

Rains this weekend, especially Saturday and Sunday may slow things down as crews wait for the roads to dry out. Roads that are closed are shaded in light purple above.