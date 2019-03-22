Ruth M. Zingg, age 90 of Leland, Iowa, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills, Iowa with Pastor Josh Skogen of Center Lutheran Church officiating.

Interment will be in West Prairie Cemetery in rural Leland, Iowa.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Mittelstadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the Center Lutheran Church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221