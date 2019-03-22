Allen Eugene Hagenson, 68, of Thompson, IA, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Avenue E, Thompson, IA 50478, with Pastor Joel L. Guttormson and Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, IA.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221