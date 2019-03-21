Tickets for Five Women in the Same Dress On Sale Now

Tickets for Five Women Wearing the Same Dress are now on sale. This modern dramatic-comedy will be performed in BrickStreet on Clark at 122 N. Clark Street. The cast of seven includes: Makayla Vogt of Forest City as Frances, Savannah Moore of Manly as Meredith; Elizabeth Hedin-Schmidt of Buffalo Center s Trisha; Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith of Forest City as Georgeanne; Vanessa Doden of Forest City as Mindy; and Danny Peterson of Forest City as Tripp. Liz Thompson is directing the show with Arlene Moeller as stage manager.

The general admission tickets are $10 per seat and may be purchased through the Forest City Chamber of Commerce or online at www.brickstreettheatre.org. Show dates are Thursday, April 25, through Sunday, April 28, and Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 5. Sunday performances are matinees that begin at 2 p.m. All other performances start at 7 p.m.

Written in 1993 by Alan Ball, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress tells the story of five bridesmaids who hide out in an upstairs bedroom to avoid not only the wedding reception they’re expected to attend, but the bride (who none of them like). There’s Meredith, the bride’s rebellious younger sister with a dark secret; Frances, the painfully sweet but sheltered cousin; Georgeanne, a friend from high school who’s heartbroken over her failed marriage; Mindy, the good-hearted and wise-cracking lesbian sister of the groom; and Trisha, a jaded beauty whose cynicism towards men and marriage alike are re-examined when she falls for a handsome usher named Tripp. As the reception drags on, these five very different women laugh, cry, argue, and even console each other as they start to build their friendship.