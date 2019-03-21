New Area Facility to Produce Organic Fertilizer

Plans for a new agri-business facility are being announced in north-central Iowa. Cindy Litwiller is the Wright County Economic Development Director and says a company called “ReNewtrient One” plans to build a $25 million plant ten miles southeast of Clarion.

The company plans to source its raw material from nearby egg-laying facilities. Officials say one of the side benefits will be to cut down on pesky flies in the county.

The plant will hire nine full-time employees. Ground breaking for the facility will be held later this month with completion expected by late this year or in early 2020.