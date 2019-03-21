E15 Year-Round Proposal Moving Forward Says Ernst

This week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) issued their proposed rule to allow the sale of E15 year-round and to improve renewable identification number (RIN) transparency.

Senator Ernst issued a statement in part saying, “I’m thrilled to see the proposed rule for the year-round sale of E15 move forward. As the nation’s leader in ethanol production, Iowa farmers and producers are depending on this rule being in place by the summer driving season, to fulfill President Trump’s promise.”