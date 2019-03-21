Don Felder is Coming to NIACC

Mason City Clinic proudly presents Don Felder at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28th, 2019. This presentation is part of the 2018-2019 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Don Felder is renowned as a former lead guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time. The bands’ record-setting compilation of their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) sold over 29 million copies in the U.S. alone and was awarded the top-selling album of the 20th Century by the RIAA. Currently Don and the Eagles have sold more than 83.5 million albums. A member of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1998, Felder served as a member of The Eagles for 27 years, putting his mark on numerous Eagles milestones. Felder originated the music and co-wrote The Eagles biggest hit –the iconic, Grammy-studded smash “Hotel California” –along with fan favorites like “Victim of Love” and “Those Shoes.” He became immediately celebrated for his lyrical, signature guitar work on legendary songs like “Hotel California,” “One of These Nights,” “New Kid in Town,” and numerous more. “Hotel California” was recently voted the Number 1 best 12 string guitar song in the world by Guitar World magazine.

After leaving the group in 2001, Felder also became a New York Times bestselling author when his riveting confessional memoir “Heaven and Hell: My Life in The Eagles” proved a major commercial triumph upon publication in 2008 and went on to become a New York Times best seller. Four time Grammy award winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, New York Times best-selling author, amazing guitarist and captivating performer is the best way to describe Don Felder today.

To learn more about Don Felder, watch a video at http://www.niacc.edu/palvideos

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.