‘Tim the Dairy Farmer’ leaves Hancock County in Stitches

Hancock County Farm Bureau hosts Fun-Filled Ag Breakfast

Just about everything we eat, wear and use comes from agriculture, well now even laughter. In support of agriculture’s contributions, the Hancock County Farm Bureau sponsored an Ag Day omelet breakfast Tuesday at Duncan Community Hall. A packed house of north Iowans enjoyed a special comedy act from ‘Tim the Dairy Farmer’. Tim tells how he got his start as an agricultural comedian.

‘Tim the Dairy Farmer’ travels all over the U.S. And Canada. Most recently, Tim signed with famed comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy to produce his new album ‘Farm Raised’. Tim also just wrapped up filming a Netflix special entitled ‘Tim the Dairy Farmer Live’ that should be coming out sometime next year.

If you couldn’t attend the Hancock County Farm Bureau Ag breakfast Tuesday, here is a just a taste of what you missed.