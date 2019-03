Roger A. Mumford, 72, of Rowan, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Rowan Community Center, 101 Main Street in Rowan. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Belmond Cemetery.

