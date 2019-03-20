Northwood to Hold a March 21st Blood Drive

Eligible blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to give blood through the American Red Cross now to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients this spring.

By giving blood, donors may be helping someone like 5-year-old Emery Twehues, who was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia last spring. During her intense cancer treatments, Emery has needed both blood and platelets. Cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma, and certain types of chemotherapy drugs and radiation can damage the bone marrow, where red blood cells and platelets are produced.

“Emery would not be able to recover from chemotherapy without lifesaving transfusions,” said her mom, Morgan Twehues. “Every time they hang a bag of platelets or blood up on her IV pole, I wish whoever donated that could see who it’s going to. There would be no chance for her to live, taking that chemotherapy, if it weren’t for the blood products.”

In order to meet the needs of patients like Emery, the Red Cross must collect about 13,000 blood and more than 2,500 platelet donations every day.

The next blood drive will be in Northwood on March 21st between 1pm and 6pm. The drive will take place at the VFW Hall located at 705 8th Street. Organizers encourage all potential blood donors to make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).