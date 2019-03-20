IDR Extends Tax Filing Deadline for Flood Disaster Areas

In response to Governor Reynolds’ disaster declarations for many Iowa counties, the Iowa Department of Revenue has granted a 30-day extension and suspension of any penalty or interest for taxpayers whose principal residence or business is located in the disaster areas and whose payment or return is due on or before March 31. This includes all tax types.

The governor has issued declarations for 41 counties impacted by the recent flooding: Adair, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Clayton, Crawford, Dallas, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Fremont, Guthrie, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Kossuth, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O’Brien, Page, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Shelby, Sioux, Tama, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Woodbury, Worth, and Wright.

State law authorizes Iowa Department of Revenue Director Kraig Paulsen to extend the period of time for filing tax returns and making associated payments. This includes the suspension of any penalty or interest associated with those returns or payments.