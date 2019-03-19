Winnebago Board To Review Outside Audit Results

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with the first business being the approval of a proclamation from NIACC. The board will then turn its attention to secondary road matters. Secondary roads have endured difficult weather conditions and some may have need of repair. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will review with the board what Class A and Class B secondary roads may need attention when weather permits. He will also present the 2020 Secondary Road Budget and a 5 year construction program for the county.

The board will then hear from Elizabeth Thayer of Gardner + Company who have conducted an annual external audit of the county. It is expected that the report will give the county and its auditing practices a clean bill of health. Gardner + Company has audited the county annually for the last several years and is based out of Charles City and Des Moines.

After reviewing any drainage matters, the board will review county and payroll claims before adjourning the weekly meeting.