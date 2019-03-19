Puppy Laundering Ring Alleged in Britt

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller filed a lawsuit Monday to shut down an alleged puppy-laundering ring, including dissolving two “pet rescue” non-profits accused of exporting designer dogs from Iowa to pet shops in other states.

The petition filed in Polk County alleges that one of the non-profits, Hobo K9 Rescue of Britt, sold at least 1,290 puppies to eight different entities in California, Illinois, Florida and New Jersey, from September 2016 to July 2018. The puppies — including Pomeranians, Shar-Peis, Alaskan Malamutes, Poodle-Yorkies and other breeds — were allegedly sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars says Lynn Hick, Communications Director for the Iowa Attorney Generals Office.

Puppy laundering is the practice of using non-profit rescue groups to obscure the source of dogs, deceive consumers and circumvent “puppy mill” bans. California and Chicago, for example, have banned the commercial sale of some pets obtained from sources other than animal control shelters or rescue groups.

“No matter where they live, consumers should not be misled about the source of the pets they buy,” Miller said. “Puppy laundering obscures the identity of breeders who may have animal welfare violations or other problems.”

In addition to Hobo K9 Rescue, the lawsuit names as defendants:

Rescue Pets Iowa, a non-profit based in Ottumwa;

J.A.K.’s Puppies, a for-profit breeder based in Britt;

Jolyn K. Noethe of Britt, president of Hobo K9 as well as co-president, secretary and director of J.A.K.’s Puppies;

Kimberly Dolphin of Britt, treasurer of Hobo K9, as well as co-president, secretary and director of J.A.K.’s Puppies;

Megan Peterson of Wesley, a manager with J.A.K.’s Puppies and secretary of Hobo K9;

Russell Kirk of Ottumwa, president, secretary, treasurer and director of Rescue Pets Iowa.

The Attorney Generals Office is specifying certain criteria in the lawsuit according to Hicks.

Miller’s office has been investigating the puppy-laundering ring since June 2018. In response to a subpoena from the AG’s Consumer Protection Division, Hobo K9 said: “Our mission is to help unwanted or undesirable canines and/or felines find their forever homes.”

But the AG’s investigation allegedly shows that Hobo K9 sold pure-bred puppies, not older dogs, to out-of-state pet shops. In one case, Park Pet Shop in Chicago “adopted out” a “rescued” Goldendoodle puppy from Hobo K9 for $3,599.99, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that Hobo K9 transferred money to J.A.K.’s to pay for the puppies. “Because Defendants Noethe, Dolphin and Peterson are officers in both Defendant Hobo K9 Rescue and Defendant J.A.K.’s Puppies, it appears they must claim to ‘rescue’ puppies from themselves — or from the for-profit puppy mill industry in which they participate,” the lawsuit says.

After the AG’s office began investigating, the defendants started a “brand-new sham charity” called Rescue Pets Iowa Corp. in December 2018, according to the lawsuit. AG investigators obtained certificates of veterinary inspections from the Iowa Department of Agriculture that show Rescue Pets have exported several purebred and designer puppies to California and other states. Those documents contain the signature of Noethe, showing a link between Rescue Pets and the other defendants.

California’s statewide ban on the sale of “puppy mill dogs went into effect Jan. 1, 2019, yet defendants continue to ship their “rescue” dogs to California using sham entities, the lawsuit alleges.

Is it really a rescue dog?

The practices of the nonprofits named in the Iowa AG’s lawsuit allegedly differ markedly from those of typical rescue groups. In an affidavit filed with the lawsuit, Tom Colvin, the CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, said legitimate canine rescues generally: