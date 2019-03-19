NIACC Trojan Athletics Invites Public to Relive and Celebrate Most Memorable Moments

North Iowa Area Community College is hosting a NIACC Trojans Forever event on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium. The public is invited to attend as NIACC celebrates 100 years of MCJC and NIACC athletics, honoring and recognizing former athletes, coaches, and championship teams.

“We are very excited to spend an evening celebrating our long and storied athletic history,” said NIACC Athletic Director Dan Mason. “One constant during all the years that makes Trojan Athletics special is the continuing support of our community members. We are fortunate to have so many friends and alumni here in North Iowa. We hope that people will join us as we share the memories that have shaped Trojan Athletics.”

This event is part of NIACC’s year-long 100th anniversary celebration. Athletics has been an important part of the NIACC/MCJC history from the very beginning. Over the years, regional and national championships have been won, friendships forged, and life-changing lessons learned. The NIACC Trojans Forever program will include many of these accomplishments along with the stories, photos, and videos that bring them to life.

Contact the Athletics department at 1-888-GO-NIACC ex. 4344 for more information. The NIACC Trojans Forever event is free to attend and all are welcome.