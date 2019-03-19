Lila I. Rauk, 81 of Leland died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Ave., Lake Mills, Iowa with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Burial will be held in Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Winnebago Lutheran Church.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com