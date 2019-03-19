Jerry Alan Arnevik, 80, of Troy, MO and formerly of Thompson, Iowa passed away at this home near Troy, MO on March 19th due to complications associated with Parkinson Disease.

Memorial service will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Avenue E, Thompson, IA 50478, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. Family will meet friends and relatives at the church from 10 AM until service time. Inurnment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, IA, at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221