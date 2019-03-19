Catherine Devine, 92, of Corwith passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine Devine will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Corwith.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with a Rosary service beginning at 4:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday.

