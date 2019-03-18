Leslie D. “Whimp” Whipple, 93, of Belmond, IA, died, February 26, 2019, at his home in Belmond, IA. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street S.E., Belmond, IA. The Reverend Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by the Belmond Military Unit will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation and viewing will be Friday March 22, 2015 from 5-7 PM at the church. There will be no viewing on Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Belmond VFW, Belmond United Methodist Church, the Belmond Care Car or the donor’s choice.

Leslie Dale Whipple was born March 22, 1925 in rural Ventura, IA, the son of Grant G. and Ruby (Parks) Whipple. He and his family moved to Belmond in his childhood where he attended country school and the Belmond Schools graduating from Belmond High School in 1942. Leslie enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17 in December 1942 serving in WWII aboard the USS Albemarle, USS Goff and USS Bon Homme Richard in both the Asiatic-Pacific and the European-African Middle campaign and was honorably discharged in March of 1946.

Upon returning to civilian life Leslie married Mary Lou Miller. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Bonita, Fred, Marsha, and Jeanne. They later divorced. Later Whimp married Shirley (Draves) Vanness and gained four daughters: Debra, Sherri, Darla, and Lori.

Whimp was employed in the auto parts sector for many years at Napa in Belmond. Leslie loved big bands and especially Glenn Miller. He loved to go dancing at the Surf Ballroom and other venues around the area. He also looked forward to following his favorite the Hawkeyes and spending time on the golf course. He enjoyed anything that meant spending times in the presence of his children and grandchildren and in earlier years looked forward to flying and for many years was a partner in ownership of a plane. He was very proud to have his pilot’s license which he attained in 1952. Whimp was always proud of being a veteran and serving his country and had talked fondly of his years in the service. In more recent years in the retirement community he enjoyed conversations and working puzzles with his friends.

He is survived by his children: Bonita (Dean) Weber, Frederick ( Deborah) Whipple, Marsha Westbrook, and Jeanne (Bruce) Baxter; step children: Debra Vanness, Sherri Vanness, Darla (Randy) Kibsgaard, and Lori Hain (Mark Dix); a brother-in-law Robert Draves; cousins, nieces, and nephews, 20 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in laws, Ruth Ann (James Wood), Merle (Joe) Whipple, Duane (Anita) Whipple, son-n-law Wayne Westbrook, granddaughter Mindy, and a great grandson Caleb.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.