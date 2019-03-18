Hancock County to See 5.1% Rate Hike on Health Insurance

Hancock County employees will see a 5.1 percent increase on their Wellmark health insurance rates for fiscal year 2019-2020, which falls near the low end of Wellmark’s individual plan rate increases for 2019. According to the Iowa Insurance Division, Wellmark’s range of individual plan rate increases for 2019 was reported at between 5.3 percent to 11 percent, depending on plans.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved the 5.1 percent rate increase this morning in adjourned session. Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells about the increase.

In other news, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution today for the establishment of a 5-ton embargo. According to Tlach, the yearly established declaration is only issued on roads if the engineer sees a need.

Hancock County says it’s working to keep from having to place a 5-ton embargo on any roads, due to the recent winter storms and flooding from the melting snow.