City of Forest City receives all clear on the Water Supply, now safe to drink

At 1 PM on Sunday, March 17th, the City of Forest City announced that the water supply had been declared safe for consumption. This followed the water main break early Friday morning. Testing on consecutive days showed that the water was safe to drink. Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter shared what to do now.

Ruiter talked about the plan activation to get bottled water available for citizens, and how well it worked, as the City distributed 891 cases of water on Friday alone.

Mayor Ruiter says that now things should return to normal for the City and its residents.

Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter. Anyone with further questions can go to the City’s website, cityofforestcity.com.