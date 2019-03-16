SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Ice Fishing Conditions Deteriorating Quickly

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

There was around 14 inches of ice near the boat ramp on March 14. Access might be difficult, as conditions along shore are deteriorating fast with recent rain and snow melt.

Black Hawk Lake

The winter aeration system in Town Bay is in operation. Ice conditions along shore are deteriorating fast; many areas may be inaccessible by the weekend. Use extreme caution if venturing out. Little fishing activity has been observed since last week.

Brushy Creek Lake

Ice conditions along shore are deteriorating fast with lots of water on top of the ice. Ice fishing is not recommended.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Ice along shore is deteriorating due to recent rain and snow melt. Ice conditions can change fast with the recent flooding conditions. Many access points may not be usable by the weekend.

Ice conditions are deteriorating fast due to recent rain events. Ice is unsafe on some lakes, and many areas along shore are open. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

NORTHEAST

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Deteriorating ice conditions with lots of standing water on top of the ice; use extreme caution. Black Crappie – Slow: Find structure in the east side of lake near the dam. Use electronics to find suspended fish using a jig and waxworm. The few crappie caught are quality size.

Martens Lake

Fishing reports had been good on Sweet Marsh for crappie and bluegill, but conditions may be difficult for access now.

Fishing reports are very few with the recent warm weather and snow melt. Use extreme caution as ice conditions will deteriorate fast with high water and a warm extended forecast. Trout streams remain high and muddy. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 8.8 feet at Lansing and predicted to rise to 11.2 feet next week. Avoid ice on shoreline edges and areas of current. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike spawn is starting; the fish are on the pre-spawn bite. Set tip-ups in shallow backwater lakes to catch fish moving into spawning areas. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill bite is best mid to late morning and again late afternoon until sunset. Yellow Perch – Slow. Largemouth Bass– Good: Bass are biting on tip-ups in the deeper backwater cuts; use larger active minnows. Black Crappie – Fair: Use glow jigs tipped with minnows from mid-morning to early afternoon.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 17.5 feet at Lynxville and expected to reach 21.8 feet next week. Avoid areas of current and shorelines. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike spawn is starting; the fish are on the pre-spawn bite. Set tip-ups in shallow backwater lakes to catch fish moving into spawning areas. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill bite is best mid to late morning and again late afternoon until sunset. Yellow Perch – Slow: Use chartreuse jigs tipped with a small minnow. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite picked up this week. Try glow jigs tipped with minnows from mid-morning to early afternoon. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on tip-ups in the deeper backwater cuts; use larger active minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 9.6 feet at Guttenberg expected to rise to 12.9 feet next week. Boat ramps are still closed as there is a lot of ice on the channel. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike spawn is starting; the fish are on the pre-spawn bite. Set tip-ups in shallow backwater lakes to catch fish moving into spawning areas. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill bite is best mid to late morning and again late afternoon until sunset. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use chartreuse jigs tipped with a small minnow. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite has picked up this week. Try glow jigs tipped with minnows from mid-morning to early afternoon. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on tip-ups in the deeper backwater cuts; use larger active minnows.

Upper Mississippi River levels are on the rise with recent rain and snow melt. Ice conditions are deteriorating fast. Ice over areas of current is unsafe to cross.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are 15.8 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 17.8 feet at the RR bridge. This is up from last week and it is expected to be rise significantly. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 34 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs with waxworms. Usually late winter bluegill fishing picks up quite a bit. Water seeping in along edges will be an issue for anglers wanting to get on the ice sheets. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are being caught on waxworms.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels are 16.1 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and expected to rise significantly. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 34 degrees. The Bellevue City boat ramp is open, but there is floating ice.The north ramp and parking area at Sabula is open after bridge construction. Sauger – Good: Use a three way rig with minnows or a jig and minnow. Flooding will adversely affect sauger fishing this week. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being caught mixed in with bluegills and crappies. Bigger yellow perch are usually caught in late winter. Bluegill – Fair: Late winter is usually when the bluegill bite really picks up. Water seeping in along edges will adversely affect ice fishing this week. Paddlefish – Fair: Paddlefish season is open. Please review paddlefish regulations before trying to snag for them.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are 16.9 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 18.7 feet at Camanche and 11.7 feet at LeClaire. Expect levels to rise significantly into minor to moderate flood levels. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 35 degrees. Sauger – Fair: Use a jig and minnow or three way rigs with minnows. Rising water will adversely affect tailwater fishing this week. Bluegill – No Report: Water seeping in along edges will adversely affect ice fishing this week. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is open. Please review paddlefish regulations before trying to snag for them.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 11.5 feet and is excepted to rise into major flood levels. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 35 degrees. No fishing has been reported to us in Pool 15.

Expect a seven foot rise in water level this week and then it may stabilize. Flood stages will vary in the district from action to major flooding. Floating ice is an issue at most ramps. Ice fishing will be adversely affected by high water, especially along the edges of the backwater ice. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 11.54 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and has risen close to 4 feet since last Saturday. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach flood stage by Friday. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet. Current forecasts have the tailwater stage reaching 18.2 feet by Sunday. River stage at Fairport is 12.17 feet and flood stage is 14 feet. We have not received any fishing information with the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 10.99 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and rising. Tailwater stage has risen close to 5 feet since last Saturday. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach flood stage by Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Muscatine is 12.80 feet and rising. River stage at Muscatine is currently forecast to reach flood stage on Friday. The ramp at Big Timber is closed. We have not received any fishing report information this week due to the high and muddy water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 12.99 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and rising. Floodstage at Lock and Dam 17 is 15 feet. River stage is forecast to reach flood stage on Friday. Current forecasts have the tailwater stage reaching 20.1 feet on Monday. River stage at Keithsburg is 12.68 feet and forecast to reach flood stage on Friday. Flood stage is 14 feet. The ramp at Toolsboro is still closed. The road going down to Toolsboro is also closed.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 9.39 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and rising. Tailwater stage has risen close to 4 feet since last Saturday. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach flood stage on Friday. Flood stage is 10 feet. River stage at Burlington is 14.67 feet and forecast to reach flood stage on Friday. Flood stage at Burlington is 15 feet. River stage at Fort Madison is 527.90 feet and flood stage is 528.00 feet.

River stages have been on the rise. Current forecasts have the river reaching flood stage on Friday. Main channel water temperature is around 35 degrees and water clarity is poor. Many of the boat ramps will be underwater. Unsafe ice conditions. We have not received any fishing report information this week due to the high and muddy water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Unsafe ice.

Lake Belva Deer

Unsafe ice. The ice near the shore is in very bad condition.

Lake Darling

Unsafe ice. The first 6 to 8 feet of ice from the shore is nearly gone.

Lost Grove Lake

Unsafe ice. The ice along the shore is very weak to gone in some places.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

Ice is breaking up as flows and water levels increase. The latest prediction is for the lake to reach 707 feet (normal spring pool is 679 feet).

Diamond Lake

Shorelines have softened and opened up. Ice fishing is not recommended.

Hannen Lake

The main lake has about 14 inches of ice, but shorelines have softened. Be careful getting on the ice. Black Crappie – Slow: Quite a few 11+ inch fish. Bluegill – Fair: Many fish are 8+ inches.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

There is about 15 inches of ice on most of the lake, but the shorelines have softened. Anglers have been able to get on the ice from the boat dock if the ramp is bad. Best bite is mornings and evenings. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake restoration project.

Lake Macbride

Lake Macbride has about 12 inches of ice, but the shorelines have deteriorated and there is 10 feet of water on top of the ice around the edge. Getting on the ice may be an issue in most areas. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigs/waxies fished over rock or brush. Black Crappie – Fair: 11-13 inch fish have been caught this week. Try fishing over rock piles or stumps. The south arm has been popular. Walleye – Slow: A few eater sized fish are being picked up by crappie anglers.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Use caution around the edges of the lake as ice has softened. Fishing activity has been reported as slow.

Rodgers Park Lake

Ice fishing is not recommended here.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

The recent rains and snow melt have raised the level of the lake; there is open water around the shoreline. Check ice thickness often and use caution.

Lake Sugema

The recent rains and snow melt have raised the lake levels; there is open water around the shoreline. Most of the ice fishing in this area is occurring on the Tug Forks lakes northwest of Lake Sugema.

Lake Wapello

Ice condition are variable and there is open water around the shoreline. Use caution and check ice thickness often. Use caution in the area out from the lodge.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 910.22 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Ice thickness is variable, so use caution. The lake level continues to change with the thawing and freezing. Use caution around the shoreline when getting on and off the ice. Not many anglers have been out. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body.

Red Haw Lake

Warmer temperatures and rain may weaken the ice around the shoreline; use caution getting on and off the ice.

Ice conditions in the Rathbun district are variable across the district; use caution if venturing out. The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Due to heavy rains, snow melt and flooding, ice conditions are unknown in the southwest district. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Three Mile Lake is 2 feet above full pool. Areas of the shoreline are open.

Ice conditions have deteriorated fast with the rain and windy conditions. Areas of the shoreline are open and the water level has increased up to 2 feet above full pool at some lakes. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.