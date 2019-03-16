Land Values Fluctuate Throughout the State

The land values survey released this week by the Iowa Chapter of the Realtors Land Institute shows a one-percent reduction in the average cropland values in the state. Spokesman Kyle Hansen says the change in value depends on which part of the state you are in.

He says a better outlook for crop yields help boost the prices in southeast Iowa.

The north-central areas of the state saw the impact go the other way.

Hansen says the ongoing trade talks do have some impact on farmland values.

The latest land value survey for the September 2018 to March 2019 period. Hansen says the longer view of prices shows no big ups or downs.

The Realtors Land Institute has conducted their survey since 1978.