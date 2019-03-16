Hancock County Economic Development Explores the Idea of a Hotel in Britt

Hancock County Economic Development Corporation is exploring the idea of helping the City of Britt determine the viability of a hotel in Britt. A survey is currently being circulated among business owners within the city to question whether they would support such a project. Hancock County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jill Kramer describes the content of the survey.

Developers have expressed interest over the last 6 months in building a hotel in Britt, but there are a few pieces of the puzzle that need to fit first.

Interested investors should contact Jill Kramer at the Hancock County Economic Development Corporation.