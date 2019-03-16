Forest City Community Schools Overcome Water Boil Issues

When the Water Boil Order was invoked on Friday morning, Forest City Community schools were ready with predetermined plans to handle the emergency without cancelling school. Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explained that he was grateful to the business community.

Food preparation is also a concern during this time. The district quickly set in motion a series of changes that were not only efficient, but effective.

The decision to hold classes or cancel had to be made within a short window of time. Lehmann said that the coordination of school officials made the difference in having the school day take place.

It is not clear if the boil order would be lifted before classes resume on Monday. However, Lehmann has decided to move forward with school because of additional preparations that will keep the doors open.