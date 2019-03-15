Waldorf University Handles the Water Emergency

Waldorf University is handling the Forest City Boil Order much like everyone else is. The biggest hurdle is to try and feed 600 college students. For Brian Keely and his kitchen crew at the university, they were prepared for the emergency well in advance.

Students at the university were made aware of when the order was issued. Most institutions have emergency protocol for any and all emergencies. Keely stated that Waldorf University had designed a plan for this kind of emergency well in advance.

The university will continue to follow designed protocol until the boil order is lifted. The earliest date that may take place is Monday.