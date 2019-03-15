U. S. 69 Bridge Replacements in Wright County to be Discussed March 25th

The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting Monday, March 25, to discuss two proposed bridge replacements on U.S. 69 from north of the Union Pacific Railroad in Belmond, north to just south of the north junction of County Road C-20, in Wright County.

U.S. 69 traffic would be detoured during construction using Wright County Roads C-25, S-14, and C-20.

Construction is set to begin in 2021.

All interested persons are invited to attend this meeting anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m. at the Belmond City Hall, Community Room, 112 Second Ave. N.E.

The meeting will be conducted utilizing an open forum format. Iowa DOT staff will be present to informally discuss the proposed improvements.

The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the Iowa DOT contact listed below by March 21.

For general information regarding the proposed improvements or public meeting, contact Nick Humpal, P.E., district design engineer, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email nickolas.humpal@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and opportunities to offer input to the Iowa DOT during the development of certain projects. To submit a comment online about this project, go to: http://bit.ly/iowadot10352.