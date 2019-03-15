Forest City under Boil Order

The City of Forest City is now under a BOIL order for water. There appears to be a water main break somewhere, so there will be little to no water pressure for an indeterminate period of time. So, boil water for cooking, drinking, teeth brushing, etc. until further notice. Conserve water whenever possible. If you see a large amount of running water, call dispatch to report it. With all the melting, finding this main break is going to take time. KIOW and www.cityofforestcity.com will have updated details ASAP.