Forest City Remains Under a Boil Order

Early this morning, the Forest City water system alarm went off and the city lost water pressure. Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Director Andy Buffington explained what happened.

As a precautionary measure, the city has issued a Boil Advisory. Buffington talked about what that meant for residents.

Buffington spoke about the procedures for testing the water in Forest City.

Area residents may be concerned about what to do. According to Buffington, there are plans in place to help residents of Forest City.

Keep tuned to KIOW or on kiow.com for more information as it becomes available.