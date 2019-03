Austin Stokka of Lake Mills, had his probation revoked on his conviction of “Eluding,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Stokka was sentenced to serve 90 days in the Winnebago County Jail.

He also had his probation revoked on his conviction of “Operating While Intoxicated – Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Stokka was sentenced to serve 90 days in the Winnebago County Jail.