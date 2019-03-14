Collaborator or the Year-Forest City Middle School Students and Staff

This year the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network is honoring and recognizing Forest City Middle School Students and staff for their passionate and dedicated service to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network by presenting them with the Collaborator of the Year Award. This would have been the third year Forest City Middle School brings a group of students and staff to attend Day at the Capitol to meet with Legislators.

The group is led by 7th Grade teacher and Middle School Student Council Sponsor Kari Olson and 7th Grade teacher Mallory Zeismer. When meeting with Iowa Legislators, the group has always been well prepared, articulate, and motivated to share the messages of ACS CAN. This group works tirelessly to promote policies that will help promote lifestyles to fight cancer and make Iowa a healthier place to live. Forest City Middle School is also involved in ACS activities including raising money for cancer research through their RFL events and other program integration activities. The American Cancer Society is thankful for their support and involvement.