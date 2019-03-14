Area Cities Watch as Water Levels Rise

Cities such as Britt, Garner, Corwith, and Kanawha are watching as water levels increase around rivers and streams, and on local primary and secondary roads. U. S. 18 between Britt and Garner has been closed by the Iowa Department of Transportation because of water covering the roadways. Secondary roads in the area are not fairing much better. West Hancock Community Schools announced on Wednesday that they would only be taking busses on hard surfaced roads. This after a bus in Osage carrying 10 students slid off the road and ended up underneath a pole. Other school districts such as Forest City and Lake Mills followed suit yesterday pulling busses off secondary road routes.

In Kanawha, the river and streams are now at capacity according to KIOW’s Roger Tveiten.

Emergency Management officials are warning everyone not to take secondary roads due to the condition of the streets. Water logged roads are becoming a hazard and could lead to persons getting stranded or ending up in ditches. Use caution while driving even on primary roads because of the fast melting snow and rain the area is receiving.